Sangrur govt schools directed to sell flags, teachers oppose move
The administration has designated all government schools across the district as authorised points for the sale of national flags under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, and allegedly assigned them a target to sell at least 50 flags that are priced at ₹25 each.
Calling the directives a scheme to collect money from parents and children, a section of teachers has roundly opposed the move, saying it will add to the parents’ financial burden, and will be tantamount to wasting time, which could otherwise be spent teaching the children. Teachers’ unions have also met district education officers and demanded that the assignment be withdrawn.
While department officials claimed that it was a “voluntary exercise” being carried out to ensure that the Tricolour was distributed to everyone, the teachers said the department was asking them to furnish reports pertaining to the sale of flags on a daily basis.
Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) vice-president Raghvir Singh said, “The administration is trying to heap additional financial burden on parents. If the department wanted them to have flags, they should have provided them free of cost.”
Sukhwinder Singh, district president of the union, said, “The district administration and education department have turned teachers into salespersons. The task should instead be assigned to departments or officers who directly deal with the public.”
Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “This is a voluntary exercise. We are not forcing anyone to do it. It is an attempt to provide flags to everyone under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.”
Sangrur district education officer Kultarnjit Singh said, “We have made all school sale points for distribution of flags. We are not forcing children or anyone else to purchase them. Anyone can purchase the flags from the schools, and teachers will deposit the money collected into the designated account.”
No response to MP’s call to hoist Sikh flag
Sangrur MP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Mann Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann’s call to hoist the Sikh flag instead of the Tricolour has not got any response in the district so far.
Jaskaran Singh, general secretary of the party, said, “We have no plan to distribute Sikh flags to anyone. We cannot force anyone to hoist the flag. People have started hoisting Sikh flags at their homes on their own. We have just given a message to the community.”
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about Srivastava's health, on Thursday. Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.
Over 30 people feared dead as boat capsizes in Yamuna, in Banda
Over 30 people were feared drowned when a boat carrying 45 people, including 25 women and children, capsized in the Yamuna, in Banda district, on Thursday. Locals said most people were going to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their siblings. SHO Marka Hemraj said that four people are confirmed dead while 13 managed to swim to safety, while 28 people are still missing. He said around 45 people were on the boat.
World Elephant Day on Friday: A walk with the mighty ones leaves actor awed
Indian actor Jennifer Winget is at the Elephant Conservation & Care Centre, run by wildlife conservation NGO, Wildlife SOS, in Mathura, and will celebrate 'World Elephant Day' there, on Friday. She reached the centre on Thursday. Every year, August 12 is celebrated as World Elephant Day to raise awareness about the world's declining elephant population. Breaking a sweat, Winget helped in creating and distributing enrichments that keep elephants physically and mentally stimulated.
SSB busts prostitution racket, rescues 17 women
Mumbai The Social Service Branch of the Mumbai police raided four flats in Navi Mumbai and rescued 17 women who were brought to the city from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and forced into prostitution. The SSB has arrested nine people of the syndicate and are looking for two main culprits who were running the prostitution racket for several years.
