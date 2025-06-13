Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sangrur: Granthi found with tobacco on gurdwara premises, arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Jun 13, 2025 08:52 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Pargat Singh, who had been working at the gurdwara for two months.

A granthi was arrested on charges of defiling a place of worship after some tobacco items were allegedly recovered from his possession at Baba Jeevan Singh gurdwara, Dirba, on Wednesday.

The case against the granthi has been registered under Section 298 (defiling a place of worship) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (Getty Images)
The case against the granthi has been registered under Section 298 (defiling a place of worship) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (Getty Images)

The accused has been identified as Pargat Singh, who had been working at the gurdwara for two months.

Deputy superintendent of police Rupinder Kaur Bajwa said, “There was suspicion that he was selling drugs. On checking, we found that he was possessing tobacco products. As this happened on the gurdwara premises, we registered a case against him.”

The case has been registered under Section 298 (defiling a place of worship) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, on the statement of jathedar Barma Singh, the president of Gurmat Pracharak Ragi Sabha.

The DSP added that cops are also probing the drug angle and going through his call records.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sangrur: Granthi found with tobacco on gurdwara premises, arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On