Sangrur: Granthi found with tobacco on gurdwara premises, arrested

A granthi was arrested on charges of defiling a place of worship after some tobacco items were allegedly recovered from his possession at Baba Jeevan Singh gurdwara, Dirba, on Wednesday. The case against the granthi has been registered under Section 298 (defiling a place of worship) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (Getty Images)

The accused has been identified as Pargat Singh, who had been working at the gurdwara for two months.

Deputy superintendent of police Rupinder Kaur Bajwa said, “There was suspicion that he was selling drugs. On checking, we found that he was possessing tobacco products. As this happened on the gurdwara premises, we registered a case against him.”

The case has been registered under Section 298 (defiling a place of worship) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, on the statement of jathedar Barma Singh, the president of Gurmat Pracharak Ragi Sabha.

The DSP added that cops are also probing the drug angle and going through his call records.