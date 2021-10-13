Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sangrur: Health workers, librarians protest clerical delay in medical examination
chandigarh news

Sangrur: Health workers, librarians protest clerical delay in medical examination

The protesters said they cannot join duty without a medical examination report, but the strike by ministerial employees at the Sangrur civil surgeon’s office had been holding up the process
Newly appointed health workers and librarians holding a protest outside the civil surgeon’s office in Sangrur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Newly appointed health workers and librarians holding a protest outside the civil surgeon’s office in Sangrur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur

Irked over clerical delay in getting their medical examination done, a requirement to join duty, nearly 60 newly appointed health workers and librarians held a protest at the Sangrur civil surgeon’s office on Tuesday.

The protesters said the ministerial employees needed to provide them forms before medical examination at the civil hospital and accept the paperwork after it was completed, but their strike for the past several days had been holding up the process.

Sandeep Kaur, a librarian candidate, said they had been visiting the civil surgeon’s office for it for the past four days for a form, but were returning empty handed every day. “The staff is not even accepting the form of candidates who have already been examined. We cannot join without a medical examination,” she added.

Assistant civil surgeon Dr Jagmohan Singh said they had accepted the forms of some candidates on Tuesday and assured that the rest will be covered by Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out