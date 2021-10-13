Sangrur: Health workers, librarians protest clerical delay in medical examination

Irked over clerical delay in getting their medical examination done, a requirement to join duty, nearly 60 newly appointed health workers and librarians held a protest at the Sangrur civil surgeon’s office on Tuesday.

The protesters said the ministerial employees needed to provide them forms before medical examination at the civil hospital and accept the paperwork after it was completed, but their strike for the past several days had been holding up the process.

Sandeep Kaur, a librarian candidate, said they had been visiting the civil surgeon’s office for it for the past four days for a form, but were returning empty handed every day. “The staff is not even accepting the form of candidates who have already been examined. We cannot join without a medical examination,” she added.

Assistant civil surgeon Dr Jagmohan Singh said they had accepted the forms of some candidates on Tuesday and assured that the rest will be covered by Wednesday.