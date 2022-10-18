Sangrur MP Simranjit Mann denied entry to J&K

AMRITSAR: Sangrur member of parliament (MP) and president of pro-Khalistan political party Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) Simranjit Singh Mann and his colleagues were denied entry to Jammu and Kashmir at the Lakhanpur border on Monday evening.

The MP and his colleagues were on their way to Jammu and Kashmir from Pathankot side, but the security and police personnel deployed at the entry point of the state did not allow them to enter the state.

Angry at being denied entry, his aides shouted slogans against the Indian security forces. Mann said he was on his way to Chittisinghpura village, where 35 Sikhs were massacred in 2000.

While interacting with the media, Mann said, “Article 370, which gave special status to this state, has been abrogated. There is military rule in Kashmir, and there is no democracy there. There is no liberty there. I wanted to meet Kashmiris but was not allowed to do the same.”

“Citing imposition of Section 144, a tehsildar told me that I don’t have permission to enter the state. When I asked him to show me any written order, he failed to produce any. Had I been a Hindu and an associate of the BJP, all the gates would have been opened for me. The BJP and RSS have closed the gate for me just because I am a Sikh,” said Mann.

Till the filing of this report, Mann and his aides were at the border and adamant to enter J&K.