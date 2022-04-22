Sangrur | Probe ordered after Dalit woman alleges police brutality in illegal detention
Punjab state scheduled caste (SC) commission has ordered the Sangrur police to conduct a probe into the alleged illegal detention and torture of a Dalit widow.
The woman, 42, who earns a living by working as a maid, had appeared before the commission during a Lok Adalat held at the district administrative complex on Thursday. She alleged that she was taken into illegal detention on March 22 this year, two days after a theft took place at an upper class household where she works.
She alleged that she was kept naked at the police station, not provided food or water and brutalised.
“Khanauri station house officer (SHO), inspector Malwinder Singh, took me to the police station and thrashed me. A female cop forcefully removed my clothes, and hit me with sticks on the directions of the SHO. They had locked me up in the police station without food and water. They released me the next evening after my brother, nephew and panchayat members intervened,” the woman told the commission.
Commission member Chandreshwar Singh Mohi, said, “The victim said the SHO had tortured her so as to get her to confess to a crime she did not commit. I also called the SHO to the Lok Adalat and asked him to present evidence of his innocence, but he failed to do so.”
“The village sarpanch and panchayat members have testified to the atrocities faced by the victim as she was released after their intervention. I have also recorded the statement of the SHO. After hearing both sides, I have directed Sangrur police to conduct a probe and submit its report to the commission,” said Mohi.
Denying the allegations, inspector Malwinder Singh said, “I was also present before the commission when the woman made these allegations. All her claims are baseless.”
Bhagwan Valmiki welfare society president Raju Gagat, said, “I went to the police station for the release of the woman after her relative approached me. We had also lodged a complaint with the then SSP but no action has been taken by the police so far. Therefore, we approached the commission.”
Deputy superintendent of police Moonak Baljinder Singh, said, “The victim had given a complaint in this regard and investigation is already underway in the matter. The victim’s employers had accused her of the theft.”
-
Rehearsal for convocation at Panjab University on May 5
The rehearsals for the annual convocation of Panjab University will be held on May 5. The convocation will be held on May 6 after a gap of two years and only PhD degrees will be conferred this time. Those who are to receive their degrees have to attend the rehearsal on May 5 as well. Both the convocation and the rehearsal will be held at the varsity's gymnasium hall.
-
To win trust of Sikhs, Centre must correct wrongs by Congress regimes: Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government must “correct the wrongs committed by the Congress governments” in the past. He also announced to organise a panthic gathering at Takht to discuss the distortion in the saroops of Guru Granth Sahib in foreign countries.
-
Tennis championship: Anuj Pal to lock horns with Keshav in U-16 finals
Anuj Pal defeated Devansh Parajuli in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 and Keshav Dangi outclassed Parmarth Kaushik 6-2, 6-3 in the semi-finals matches. In the U-12 boys' semi-finals, top seed Anay Pandey of Uttar Pradesh beat Sankalp Sachdeva 6-2, 6-2 while Bhavish Sharma ousted Yug Raj Mahi 6-3, 6-3 to enter the finals. Reet Arora will play with Khushi Dangi in the girls' under-16 final.
-
Chandigarh’s Paras selected for NCA’s advanced cricket coaching
By virtue of his all-round performances at the men's Under-19 Cooch Behar and Vinoo Mankad Trophies, Paras has been selected for advance cricket coaching at the National Cricket Academy, Bangalore, starting from May 8. Paras also excelled with bat and ball at the Vinoo Mankad Trophy played in Delhi last year, where his team faced top teams like Himachal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat in the elite B group.
-
Ludhiana police dispose of 250 complaints at rahat camps
Rural police initiated rahat camps across all police stations and wings to dispose of all pending complaints. Police claimed to have disposed of as many as 250 complaints in one day. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Deepak Hilori said similar camps will be organised every month. On Thursday, police held camps at Police lines, Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan Dakha and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Raikot's office.
