Sangrur: Youth accused of raping 8-yr-old held

A youth has been arrested from a Sangrur village for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl and offences under the POCSO Act, said inspector Karamjit Singh of Lehra police station on Monday. A youth has been arrested from a Sangrur village for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl and offences under the POCSO Act, said inspector Karamjit Singh of Lehra police station on Monday. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

A case has been registered against him under Sections 64 (rape) and 65(2) (rape of a minor under 16) if the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 4 of the POCSO Act.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday when the victim’s parents were at work. The accused, living with his married sister, allegedly lured the minor to his home when her sister’s family was not at home.

“A medical examination of the victim has been conducted and investigations are ongoing,” inspector Singh said.

The authorities are yet to confirm the age of the accused.