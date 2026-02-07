Sanitation woes, dangerous trees on agenda as Mohali municipal corporation meets Monday

The Mohali municipal corporation (MC) will hold a general house meeting on Monday to deliberate on several pressing civic issues, including the deteriorating sanitation system, the threat posed by the felling of trees, and the increasing number of potholes on city roads. Issues related to filth and garbage accumulation were reported from main roads, internal B roads and market areas across Mohali. (HT Photo)

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said the meeting will primarily review the state of sanitation arrangements, which have drawn sharp criticism in recent weeks. Officials said the city’s sanitation system has deteriorated significantly, leading to repeated complaints from councillors and residents. Issues related to filth and garbage accumulation have been reported from main roads, internal B roads and market areas across Mohali.

“Although cleaning work on main and B roads has been outsourced to a private contractor, the MC has been receiving a large number of complaints regarding poor performance and irregular cleaning. The contractor’s functioning will be thoroughly reviewed during the meeting, and a firm decision is likely to be taken based on the assessment. Sanitation is a basic civic service, and there will be no compromise on cleanliness in the city,” the mayor said, adding that accountability measures may also be discussed.

The MC’s much-awaited door-to-door segregated garbage collection project, however, was temporarily deferred last week following protests by sanitation workers and allegations of poor coordination ahead of its proposed launch.

The project could not be inaugurated after sanitation workers and existing garbage collectors, backed by the MC’s contractual workers’ union, staged a protest outside the civic body’s office. The protesters opposed the decision to hand over waste collection to a private contractor.

The mayor said another key item on the agenda will be the issue of tall, dry and dangerously leaning trees that pose a threat to public safety. The matter gained urgency after a recent storm uprooted several trees in different parts of Mohali, damaging electricity poles and parked vehicles. Power supply in many areas remained disrupted for nearly 72 hours following the storm, though no loss of life was reported.

Sidhu said officials and staff of the forest department have been specially invited to the meeting, as prior permission from the department is mandatory for cutting or trimming trees.

Road conditions will also come under scrutiny, with the MC planning a discussion on the immediate filling of potholes across the city. The mayor said there is a proposal to conduct regular road inspections so that potholes can be identified and repaired promptly, reducing the risk of accidents. The possibility of assigning the work to a private agency may also be explored during the meeting.