Sanjeev Arora’s meteoric rise: From political novice to powerful minister

From a political novice to arguably the most influential and powerful minister in the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab with several key portfolios under his charge, industrialist-turned-politician Sanjeev Arora’s rise has been swift and striking. Sanjeev Arora

Hardly known as a politics enthusiast before being picked to contest the Rajya Sabha polls from Punjab in April 2022, Arora, 61, was on Thursday handed the charge of another key portfolio, the local government department, in addition to the portfolios of industry, investment promotion and power.

Politically, Arora’s elevation, who was inducted into the cabinet in July last year after he won the Ludhiana West bypoll held after the demise of MLA Gurpreet Gogi, is being seen as part of the AAP high command’s strategy to project a Hindu, urban and business-friendly face ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Arora is fifth in the official seniority list of ministers, after finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora and Dr Baljit Kaur. However, with four crucial departments under his command, his influence has grown steadily and he is now arguably the most powerful minister in the Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet.

Party insiders recall how Arora, who was largely unknown in political circles, was reluctant to take the political plunge in 2022 and was not even a popular face among industry leaders in Ludhiana.

Party insiders, privy to the developments, said that the AAP earlier attempted a similar outreach by appointing Sunam MLA and renewable energy minister Aman Arora as state party chief. However, insiders argue that while Sanjeev Arora fits this profile more naturally, given his base in Ludhiana — a major urban and industrial hub that resonates strongly with business communities in cities such as Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar — Aman Arora represents a smaller town culture with a mixed urban-rural electorate.

Senior AAP leaders, who did not wish to be named, maintain that Sanjeev Arora’s latest elevation is driven more by administrative performance than political symbolism. This has also cemented his image as a key Hindu face in the Punjab AAP.

Party leaders told Hindustan Times that Sanjeev Arora impressed the high command with his energetic and hands-on approach as power, industries and investment promotion minister during his brief six-month tenure.

“As an administrator, Sanjeev ji is sharp and spends long hours in the departments under his charge. In just six months, he has shown that he can take tough decisions,” said a senior AAP leader associated with the party’s core group, requesting anonymity.

“With the BJP aggressively targeting Hindu and urban voters in Punjab ahead of the 2027 polls, Arora’s efficiency and strong grip over departments can help accelerate development in urban areas. He enjoys the full confidence of the party high command, and files related to his ministries move faster than those of most others,” said a senior AAP leader, who did not wish to be named.

Sanjeev Arora, despite being a new minister, hasn’t shied away from taking tough decisions. As power minister, he saw the removal of senior IAS officer Ajoy Kumar Sinha as administrative secretary of the power department following differences over land sales, power procurement processes and administrative control of the PSPCL and PSTCL.

While some within the government privately refer to Arora as a major financial backbone of the party due to his industrial background and business links, his personal conduct and demeanour have drawn widespread praise.

“When he contested the Ludhiana West bypoll, even his political opponents acknowledged him as a good human being with an open heart. When someone is extremely wealthy and powerful, such qualities are rare,” said a leading Ludhiana-based industrialist.

Those familiar with him say Arora keeps a low profile at social gatherings, interacting briefly before quietly excusing himself, remaining focused on work rather than networking.

“Whatever duty my party chief, Arvind Kejriwal, will assign, I will follow. Whatever portfolios my chief minister will assign me, I have to perform in them. I am humbled that both have given me the opportunity to serve Punjab,” Arora said.

However, Arora’s rapid political rise has not been free of controversy. In October 2024, the enforcement directorate (ED) conducted searches at multiple properties linked to his businesses, including his Ludhiana residence, as part of a money-laundering and land fraud investigation. The probe pertains to allegations that industrial land allotted to companies associated with him was illegally diverted for residential use and sold without requisite permissions, allegedly causing losses to the state exchequer. Arora has stated that he will fully cooperate with the investigation.