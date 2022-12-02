Sarpanch, 2 others booked for submitting fake caste certificate in Hisar

The Barwala police in Hisar have booked a newly elected woman sarpanch, Durgi Devi, her husband Sombir and his friend Satish of Dhani Mirdad village for getting a forged caste certificate.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said a villager, Punit Indora had lodged a complaint on November 14 against Durgi Devi, Sombir and Satish while accusing the newly elected sarpanch of furnishing forged caste certificate and contesting the poll.

“At Dhani Mirdad village, the sarpanch post was reserved for the Backward Class (BC). Durgi Devi with the help of her husband and his friend got the forged BC-A certificate while they belong to Scheduled Caste. During a DSP-level enquiry, it was found that the woman had furnished a fake caste certificate and won the election. The police have booked them for forgery and cheating, besides other Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the spokesman added.