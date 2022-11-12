Sarpanch candidate shot dead in Sonepat

: A 53-year-old man, who was contesting the sarpanch election in Sonepat’s Chhichdana village, was allegedly shot dead, while his son sustained bullet injuries, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Dalbir Singh. His son Rahul is undergoing treatment at Bhagath Phool Singh medical college for women at Khanpur Kalan in Sonepat.

Sonepat assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Himanshu Garg said that the incident took place when Dalbir Singh along with his son Rahul was returning home after canvassing on Thursday night.

“The assailants fired shots at the father-son duo and they were rushed to Bhagath Phool Singh medical college, where Dalbir was declared brought dead and his son is undergoing treatment. We have booked 12 persons by name for murder and other sections of the Indian penal code (IPC). An investigation is underway,” the ASP added.

Four candidates, including Balbir Singh, were contesting the sarpanch poll in Chhichdana village in Sonepat, which will go for voting on November 12.