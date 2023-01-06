Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sarpanches protesting with vested political interests: Minister

Sarpanches protesting with vested political interests: Minister

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 09:08 PM IST

Haryana development and panchayats minister Devender Singh Babli said the government’s decision to carry out development works in villages through e-tendering will eradicate corruption and majority of sarpanches were happy with the government’s move

Sarpanches protesting with vested political interests: Minister (AFP Photo) (AFP)
Sarpanches protesting with vested political interests: Minister (AFP Photo) (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: Haryana development and panchayats minister Devender Singh Babli on Friday slammed the newly elected sarpanches opposing the government’s decision to carry out developmental works in villages through e-tendering, saying that they are protesting with vested political interests.

Addressing a press conference in Fatehabad, Babli said the government’s decision to carry out development works in villages through e-tendering will eradicate corruption and majority of sarpanches were happy with the government’s move.

“During the last tenure, many sarpanches were nabbed on corruption charges. The BJP-JJP government is working with an aim to stop corruption in developmental works and to achieve this, we have introduced an e-tendering system in panchayats. Some people who became sarpanch with a motive to earn money in developmental works are protesting. We want transparency in developmental works,” he added.

The sarpanches of various villages under Bhuna block in Fatehabad on Wednesday sought apology from development and panchayat minister Devender Babli after he ‘threatened’ a newly elected sarpanch of action for not attending the minister’s programme. Babli told the sarpanch that the Right to Recall Act could be invoked for holding fresh panchayat elections if the villagers initiated the process of no-confidence motion against him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out