Sarpanches protesting with vested political interests: Minister

: Haryana development and panchayats minister Devender Singh Babli on Friday slammed the newly elected sarpanches opposing the government’s decision to carry out developmental works in villages through e-tendering, saying that they are protesting with vested political interests.

Addressing a press conference in Fatehabad, Babli said the government’s decision to carry out development works in villages through e-tendering will eradicate corruption and majority of sarpanches were happy with the government’s move.

“During the last tenure, many sarpanches were nabbed on corruption charges. The BJP-JJP government is working with an aim to stop corruption in developmental works and to achieve this, we have introduced an e-tendering system in panchayats. Some people who became sarpanch with a motive to earn money in developmental works are protesting. We want transparency in developmental works,” he added.

The sarpanches of various villages under Bhuna block in Fatehabad on Wednesday sought apology from development and panchayat minister Devender Babli after he ‘threatened’ a newly elected sarpanch of action for not attending the minister’s programme. Babli told the sarpanch that the Right to Recall Act could be invoked for holding fresh panchayat elections if the villagers initiated the process of no-confidence motion against him.