Sarthak by HT Pace and Chitkara University: Educators discuss strategies to expand horizons in Ambala

The ways in which best practises at educational institutes could bring changes and help principals excel in the industry were discussed at the “Sarthak” event organised by HT Pace and Chitkara University in Ambala on Monday. Academicians during the event organised by HT PACE and Chitkara University in Ambala on Monday. (HT Photo)

The event, “Fostering Collaboration: Best Practices for Principals,” was held at Hotel Regenta Central City Villas in Ambala City. Several principals and directors of schools across Ambala were present on the occasion.

After the lamp lighting ceremony, HT Media Ltd. business head Chhatra Chhetri delivered a video message to thank the gathering, Chitkara University, and HT PACE team for making the event possible.

Rajinder Singh, principal of Sanatan Dharma (SD) College, Ambala Cantonment, who was the guest of honour on the occasion, said educational institutes should adopt practices for at least a decade and then only call them as the best.

“The achievements of institutes should be uploaded on their website as it could help other schools to adopt similar practices, promoting inter-school relationships,” he further added.

During his address, Ashutosh Gaur, who is associated with the National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA), said schools should provide knowledge, skills and values to the students.

“Your values, which carry an important part in everyone’s lives, get developed in schools,” he added.

Chitra Anand, principal, SR Dayanand Senior Secondary School, Ambala City, said fostering collaborations is the need of the hour, and encouraging students to adopt a habit of reading should be the top priority.

Sanjeev Sharma, a motivational speaker, took the gathering into an over 30-minute brainstorming session on how innovation, tech, adaptability and open communication can help schools.

Preeti Chaudhary, director of strategic initiatives at Chitkara University, said interactions like these will help schools to create a student-friendly and skill-oriented environment.

HT PACE Chandigarh head Monika Chopra described how PACE was created as “Partnerships for action in education”. She discussed how the school edition paper is delivered to 350 schools in Punjab and 45,000 copies are sold.

She described how over 30,000 students participate in the movie fiesta segment of HT PACE every year and shared some testimonies of the schools and students. She highlighted how Ambala schools are coming forward to get papers delivered at their institutes.

Neelinderjeet Kaur Sandhu, director principal, The SD Vidya School, Ambala Cantt, said principals should come out of their offices and firstly adopt a collaborative approach locally, and later globally.

Parul Nagpal, director, MM International School, Mullana, said schools will get levelled-up and benefit through collaborations and adopting best practices.

Prashant Munjal, director, Tulsi Public School, Ambala City, and zonal president - north at Haryana Progressive Schools’ Conference, said innovation and skill-based learning should be the first best practice to be adopted by schools.