Satbir Bedi resigns as Punjab school board chairperson

Chandigarh : Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) chairperson Dr Satbir Bedi has tendered her resignation from the post, citing “personal reasons”. Dr Satbir Bedi.

The state government has accepted her resignation and gave the charge of PSEB chairperson to secretary, school education, KK Yadav, official sources said on Tuesday.

Bedi was appointed the chairperson of PSEB in February last year for a period of three years and still had nearly one-and-a-half years to go. Her resignation took the board staff by surprise. When contacted, Bedi said she resigned from the post due to “personal reasons.”

The former 1986-batch IAS officer of AGMUT (UT cadre) was the choice of the Delhi leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the post.

The state government had then faced flak from the opposition for appointing an ‘IAS export from Delhi’ to a key position in the state.

Earlier, she had served as the chairperson of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), New Delhi, and also remained the chairperson of the Central Board of School Education (CBSE).