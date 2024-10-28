Satisfied with ongoing paddy procurement, lifting process: Punjab FM Cheema

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday conducted a surprise inspection of the government purchase of paddy at grain market in Dirba, Sangrur district, and reviewed lifting of paddy purchased by various procurement agencies Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema. (HT File)

During the inspection, Cheema, Dirba MLA, directed the officers to ensure timely procurement, lifting, and payment to farmers throughout the paddy season, adhering strictly to the deadlines set by the state government.

The finance minister expressed satisfaction with the ongoing procurement and lifting processes at the grain market.

He said that the state government stands firm with farmers, arhtiyas, and sheller owners. Cheema acknowledged the cooperation of sheller owners with the government, which has facilitated the smooth progression of the lifting process.

He emphasised the importance of purchasing crops from farmers who bring dry paddy to the grain markets on a priority basis.