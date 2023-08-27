Satyapal Singh of Rewari to get National Teachers’ Award

:Satyapal Singh, 50, a science teacher (TGT) at Government Senior Secondary School at Rewari’s Buroli, is the lone teacher from Haryana who has been selected for the National Teachers’ Award. Satyapal Singh, 50, a science teacher (TGT) at Government Senior Secondary School at Rewari’s Buroli, is the lone teacher from Haryana who has been selected for the National Teachers’ Award. (HT Photo)

Singh said he had written books for Haryana government school students from classes 3 to 8, and he had received the Haryana state teacher award in 2021.

“I have participated 10 times in science exhibitions and national children science Congress with my students. I had prepared science content for students and teachers of Haryana on Chalklit application. I had started a YouTube channel on which students can get study material topic and unit wise. I have participated in science exhibitions 25 times along with my students. I grabbed first position in the state-level ‘Indar Danush’ exam last year,” he added.

He built science labs in every school where he got posting at his own expense.