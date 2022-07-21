Save water: BKU launches stir outside Trident Group unit in Barnala
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Thursday started a five-day-long stir outside a unit of Trident Group located at Dhaula village in Barnala to raise concern over the contamination and depletion of groundwater.
Trident Group, the largest textile group in the state and an exporter of towels, bedsheets and yarn, had already announced to temporarily shut down major operations at the unit as a precautionary measure.
The union has started a “save water” campaign in the state and is protesting at nine locations, including at Daudhar village in Moga where Punjab’s first central water treatment plant has been set up with assistance of World Bank to supply clean drinking water to 85 villages of the district.
Addressing the gathering outside the Trident unit, BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) senior vice-president Jhanda Singh Jethuke alleged that control over the state’s waters was being given to corporate houses “as per instructions of the World Bank”.
“In order to sell drinking water to the state’s residents, major water treatment projects have been commenced in the state. To force people to drink treated water from corporate houses, the rivers, water bodies and groundwater of the state are being contaminated with effluents of factories and industries. Therefore, it is the need of the hour to fight on this issue,” he said.
Shingara Singh, general secretary of the union, said: “We have started this campaign to make the government end the World Bank’s control over the state’s water, and save the ground and river water on the state.”
Amritsar shootout: Police trying to trace vehicle that dropped gangsters at encounter site
A day after two gangsters, accused of shooting Punjabi singer Shubdeep Singh, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, were killed in an exchange of fire at Hoshiar Nagar village in Amritsar, the Punjab Police have launched a hunt to trace the vehicle suspected to have dropped the duo at the encounter site.
SGPC begins process to send special batch of pilgrims to Pakistan
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Thursday initiated the process to send a special “jatha” (batch of pilgrims) to Pakistan to take part in the centenary of Saka (massacre) Panja Sahib, which will be commemorated on October 30. The apex gurdwara body has asked those willing to be part of the group to deposit their passports are other relevant documents at its head office in Amritsar by August 5.
Matoshree open for those who want to return: Aaditya Thackeray in Bhiwandi
Shiv Sena MLA and former Maharashtra Minister, Aaditya Thackeray, has challenged the rebel MLAs to resign and hold re-elections if they have any shame left. Talking during his tour of Bhiwandi, calling the present government a 'two-people' ministry, Thackeray said that the new government is bound to fall as it is unlawful and undemocratic. He also said that the doors of Thackeray residence 'Matoshree' are always open for those who want to return.
Ex-MLA Anant Singh sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment in second case
An MP-MLA court of Patna on Thursday sentenced former Mokama MLA Anant Singh to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment in connection with a case dating back to 2015 when the police recovered several incriminating material, along with six rifle magazines, from his official residence. He won five times from Mokama constituency — thrice from the Janata Dal (United), once as independent candidate and in 2020 from the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
NMMC bans feeding of birds by residents on Palm Beach Road in Nerul as it poses danger for motorists, winged creatures
Caring for animals and birds is certainly humane. But, when citizens throw caution to the wind in their humanitarian gesture, it is likely to prove dear for all Residents on the busy Palm Beach Road are doing exactly that. Some local residents have been placing bird feed and water along the side of the road, especially near the Nerul junction bridge area.
