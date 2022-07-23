‘Save water, save farming’ campaign: BKU Ugrahan demands groundwater testing by independent laboratory
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Friday intensified its ‘Save water, save farming’ campaign outside the Trident Group’s unit located at Dhaula village in Barnala, with a large number of women and union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan also camping outside the premises.
On the second day of the stir, union leaders accused the Trident Group of contaminating groundwater in nearby areas and sought testing by an independent laboratory. Punjab government had recently appointed the Group’s chairperson, Rajinder Gupta as the vice-chairperson of the Economic Policy and Planning Board.
BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) senior vice-president Jhanda Singh Jethuke alleged, “The wastewater discharged by the unit is reaching in homes in nearby areas. A solid chemical substance is accumulating in water tanks of people living in adjoining villages. The tubewells are also spewing wastewater discharged by the unit. Testing of ground water of the area should be carried out by a private laboratory.”
Union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said, “Corporate houses in connivance with the World Bank have executed a conspiracy in the state. First, they contaminated it, then they treated it, then decided to sell it and fixed rates and that too on their own. Punjab’s water belongs to its people. Government should scrap World Bank policies and start its own projects to provide treated water and increase the supply of canal water for irrigation purposes,” said Ugrahan.
Rubbishing the allegation Rupinder Gupta, vice-president of the group said, “The union makes two allegations on us -- that we are using groundwater and second that groundwater is being contaminated. The allegations are false as we are using canal water for our industrial work. It also costs less than the groundwater. Secondly, STPs have been installed in our unit’s. Earlier we were discharging 20% treated water in the water body and utilising 80% treated water for plantation on group’s land. Since last month, we have not been discharging treated water as we have purchased 100 more acres and are using 100% treated water for plantation.”
-
Man held for raping niece, abusing 3 others in Yamunanagar
The Yamunanagar Police on Friday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old niece and abusing three others. He is a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was living with the parents of the children at a colony under the limits of Yamunanagar city police station, district coordinator of Childline, Dr Anju Bajpai said. She also alleged that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.
-
CBSE Class 10th results: Panchkula zone overtakes Chandigarh with 96.33 pass percentage
With a pass percentage of 96.33, the Panchkula region, comprising Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, bagged the eighth position in the country in the Central Bureau of Secondary Education Class 10 results released on Friday. It stood two notches ahead of Chandigarh region, which stood at the 10th place with 95.38 pass percentage. The Chandigarh region comprises UT Ladakh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The number has drastically gone down when compared to last two years.
-
CBSE Class 12 results | With pass percentage of 95.98, Chandigarh zone ranks 7th in country
With a pass percentage of 95.98%, Chandigarh region -- comprising Punjab, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir -- stood seventh in the country in the Class-12 Central Board of Secondary Education exams, the results of which were announced on Friday. The Panchkula region, comprising Haryana and Himachal Pardesh, stood eight with a pass percentage of 94.08. From the Chandigarh zone, around 1.10 lakh students appeared, of which 51,613 were girls.
-
Strengthen ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement: Haryana CM Khattar
Extending warm greetings to the countrymen on national flag adoption day, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that July 22 is a very important day for every Indian. Stating that our national flag was adopted on July 22, 1947, Khattar called upon the countrymen to take a pledge to hoist the Tricolour on the roof of their house from August 13-15. “We should strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement,” he said.
-
Haryana government school students still await free textbooks
Many students studying in Classes 1 to 8 at government schools in Haryana have still not received textbooks. The state government has not released books for the last two years and students continued their studies while taking old books from their seniors. A Class 7 student from Hisar, Sujata Jaglan, said she did not receive any textbooks last year as well as this year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics