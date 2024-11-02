Menu Explore
SC Finance Corporation disburses financial assistance to 436 beneficiaries

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 03, 2024 05:18 AM IST

An official spokesperson said that the corporation offers loans to individuals from Scheduled Castes across various categories to help them establish their businesses and pursue self-employment

The Haryana Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation has disbursed financial assistance of about 368 lakh to 436 beneficiaries under various schemes till September 2024, said an official spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that loans amounting to ₹181 lakh were given to 227 beneficiaries for activities such as dairy farming, sheep rearing, pig rearing in agriculture and allied sectors.
The spokesperson said that loans amounting to 181 lakh were given to 227 beneficiaries for activities such as dairy farming, sheep rearing, pig rearing in agriculture and allied sectors. (iStock)

An official spokesperson said that the corporation offers loans to individuals from Scheduled Castes across various categories to help them establish their businesses and pursue self-employment. These categories encompass agriculture and allied sectors, industrial, trade and business sectors and self-employment sectors. Financial assistance is also provided under schemes implemented with the support of the National Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation.

The spokesperson said that loans amounting to 181 lakh were given to 227 beneficiaries for activities such as dairy farming, sheep rearing, pig rearing in agriculture and allied sectors.

The spokesperson said that under schemes supported by the National Safai Karamchari Finance and Development Corporation, a total of 17 lakh has been disbursed to 17 beneficiaries during this period. This includes a direct loan share of 5 lakh from the National Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation and 12 lakh from the Haryana Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation.

