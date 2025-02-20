SC gives Himachal govt a month to reply on animal sacrifice charges

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Himachal Pradesh government on a petition alleging regular animal sacrifice in the state, particularly during the Bhunda Mahayagya in Rohru in January. The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Himachal Pradesh government on a petition alleging regular animal sacrifice in the state, particularly during the Bhunda Mahayagya in Rohru in January. (HT file photo)

During the hearing on Wednesday, the state sought additional time to respond to the allegations.

The Supreme Court bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice Aravind Kumar granted four weeks to the state to file the counter affidavit to the allegations of animal sacrifice taking place regularly and the authorities “not taking any steps deliberately and intentionally”.

The petition filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India and activist Gauri Maulekhi highlighted incidents of animal sacrifice at the Bhunda Mahayagya held from January 2 to 5, emphasising the violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Nearly 5 lakh people participated in the Mahayagya that was held after 39 years in the Spail Valley of Rohru in Shimla district. The Mahayagya in which goats and sheep were sacrificed is part of the tradition of rulers of the erstwhile Bushehar princely state. It has been conducted for centuries in Nirmand, Rampur Bushehar and Rohru. As the erstwhile ruler, former chief minister the late Virbhadra Singh had patronised the Mahayagya, which local residents believe is beneficial for the apple crop, the backbone of the state’s economy.

The petitioner pointed out that the sacrifice of animals was carried out despite notices sent on December 30 to the Shimla deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, Rohru SDM and municipal council executive officer to take preventive steps and check the illegal practice. However, no action was taken.

The petitioner said that videos depicting the barbaric animal sacrifice surfaced on social media, showing a significant gathering actively participating in the crime.

The petition said that animal sacrifice was also carried out in January 2024 at Gavas village in Rohru. Goats had been sacrificed and their carcasses were thrown from rooftops of temples.

The petition said that animal sacrifice takes place regularly in and around Ghatotkach temple and Hadimba Temple in Siyal, Manali.