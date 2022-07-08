SC panel seeks FIR against PGIMER employees’ body opposing reservations
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has asked the Chandigarh Police to lodge an FIR against the PGIMER general and OBC category employees’ associations that have formed a front against reservation to SC and ST employees.
In a letter to the Union health secretary, Chandigarh SSP and PGIMER director, the commission wrote, “The NCSC recommends registration of an FIR against all the PGIMER general and OBC category employees’ associations...who are against providing reservation to SC and ST employees, as it is clearly written on their letterhead – ‘Ad-Hoc Front Against Reservations in Promotions and for Implementation of Catch-Up Rule’.”
“The police officials are requested to immediately register FIR and intimate the same to the commission by Wednesday,” NCSC said.
It further said disciplinary proceedings must be initiated as per rules against these associations, as their agenda was criticism of the government policy of providing reservation to SCs and STs.
In the meantime, PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal has also written a letter to these associations, stating that as reservation in promotions is a constitutional provision, the institute will not entertain any representation or hold any correspondence with the ad-hoc front.
Harbhajan Singh Bhatti, president of the PGI Employees Union (Non-Faculty), who had filed the complaint to NCSC, said, “Since 2001, the PGIMER employees belonging to general and OBC categories have been harassing the SC/ST employees. Apart from complaining regarding reservation in jobs, they have even teamed up to stop their promotions. Now, they have formed a front.”
Sushil Kumar Battan, president of the ad hoc front, said, “The association does not say that SC/ST people should not get reservation, but is opposing reservation in promotions. The commission has misinterpreted us.”
Meanwhile, police officials said they hadn’t received the letter from the commission yet and will initiate action on receiving it. Even Dr Lal said he had not received any such letter so far.
9 underpasses needed to tackle growing traffic problems in Chandigarh tricity: RITES
Working on a comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity, RITES has proposed vehicular underpasses at nine junctions in Chandigarh that see heavy traffic. Based on the primary surveys and data analysis, junction improvement plans have been proposed at 15 major junctions across the tricity, of which nine in Chandigarh should have vehicular underpasses to improve traffic circulation, says the interim report by RITES.
Cab washed away in flash flood: Girl’s body recovered from Patiala Ki Rao rivulet in Dhanas
A day after three people went missing after a cab, shuttling two passengers, was swept away in a flash flood in the Patiala-Ki-Rao rivulet in Tanda village, near Nayagaon, the body of one of the passengers was fished out from the rivulet near Dhanas on Thursday morning. Pooja's was identified as Pooja, one of the cab passengers. The car, a Maruti S-Presso, was recovered around 3 km away from Tanda village on Wednesday itself.
Punjabi singer’s gunman, another cop caught with heroin in Mohali
Brawl at Sarangpur Community Centre: Chandigarh Police lodge FIR against AAP councillor
Five days after AAP councillor Ram Chander Yadav and a furniture contractor had a scuffle at the Sarangpur Community Centre on July 2, police on Thursday booked for the former and his accomplices for assault and wrongful confinement. According to police, the complainant, Pardeep Bansal of Sector 16, Panchkula, submitted that Bansal had spoken to the councillor before and had gone to the Community Centre to collect pending payment for furniture provided to the centre.
Mechanic arrested for making fake HSRP number plates in Chandigarh
Chandigarh Police have arrested a mechanic who worked at the Sector 38 West Motor Market for making fake high security registration plates (HSRP). Inspector Narinder Patial, in-charge of the UT Police's district crime cell, said Aggarwal was arrested red-handed on the basis of a tip-off with around 40 fake number plates.
