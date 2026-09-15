SC panel seeks reply over ‘rights violations’ in Sangrur govt schools

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes sought a response from the director general of school education (DGSE), Punjab, regarding the alleged violation of SC children’s rights in government primary schools in Sangrur. The copy has also been marked to the deputy commissioner, Sangrur. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes sought a response from the director general of school education (DGSE), Punjab, regarding the alleged violation of SC children’s rights in government primary schools in Sangrur. The copy has also been marked to the deputy commissioner, Sangrur. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

This action follows a complaint filed by two local government teachers, who alleged violation of constitutional rights for SC children in government primary schools in the district.

In a notice dated September 14, the commission requested that all facts and information regarding the action taken on the allegations/matters be submitted to the undersigned within 15 days of receiving the notice.

The commission also stated that if a reply is not received within the stipulated period, it may exercise the powers of a civil court conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution and issue summons for appearance before the commission, either in person or through a representative.

In the complaint to the NCSC, the two government teachers alleged ghost admissions and an attendance scam using the names of SC children. The complaint alleged that the names of local SC and migrant children who had permanently left Bhindra, Balian, and Santokhpura villages were not removed from the school rolls and instead fake attendance was marked throughout academic sessions.

It was alleged that ghost admissions exist where non-existent children are enrolled. The complainant also alleged that over the last five years, fake assessment sheets have been fabricated for SC children without conducting actual exams or physical evaluation and uploaded onto ePunjab and UDISE portals to retain surplus teaching staff.

The complainant alleged collusion with school management committees’ chairpersons. They claimed that whenever anyone raised an issue, school heads fabricated complaints, leveled baseless allegations, intimidated individuals, and executed retaliatory administrative transfers.

The complainant also alleges embezzlement of SC welfare schemes, mid-day meals and health benefits.

District education officer (elementary) Baljinder Kaur denied the allegations. She stated that there are no fake admissions or attendance.

“We received a complaint about the issue and conducted an inquiry. We found that the students are present as stated, though two or three were absent, and there are no fake admissions,” she said.

She added that they received a complaint against the teacher from the school management committee. Following an inquiry, it was recommended to transfer the teacher to another school on deputation to preserve the institution’s atmosphere, as a result, the transfer was executed.