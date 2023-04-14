Over 5,600 awaiting organs at PGIMER Chandigarh, myths major barrier in donation

Amid scarcity of donors, as many as 5,610 patients have been awaiting organs at PGIMER, Chandigarh, and the queue’s only getting longer. As many as 3,315 renal failure patients at PGIMER Chandigarh are awaiting kidney transplants. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Among them, around 70% (3,315) are renal failure patients in need of kidney transplants. Additionally, there is a substantial list of over 2,200 patients for corneal transplantation.

As many as 35 patients also require liver transplants, 58 are awaiting pancreas transplants and two are on the heart transplant list.

Despite the institute’s dedicated efforts, the waiting list for organs at PGIMER remains lengthy, leaving patients suffering for years and many even pass away awaiting transplants.

A common myth associated with cornea donation is that the deceased will be born blind in their next life. (HT)

Since 2016, a total of 20,198 individuals have pledged organ donation at the hospital. But only 572 organs have actually been donated, reflecting low conversion rate.

Organ transplantation is recognised as a viable treatment option for a range of end-stage diseases, such as heart failure, terminal lung illnesses, kidney failure, liver failure, diabetes, corneal blindness, heart valvular disease and severe burns. These conditions can potentially be addressed through various types of organ transplants, including heart, lungs, liver, pancreas, eyes, heart valve and skin.

There are two types of organ donation – living and deceased. While the first entails retrieving organs from a healthy living person and transplanting them into a patient suffering from organ failure, the second refers to pledging organs for donation after death. Organ donation is distinct from body donation, which is done for medical research purposes.

According to doctors, although organ transplant programme has gained momentum over the past decade, there remains a lack of awareness among public. Myths and superstitions are also widespread, posing challenges in obtaining consent from families.

A common myth associated with cornea donation is that the deceased will be born blind in their next life.

According to health experts, kidney rackets, such as that exposed at a Dera Bassi hospital recently, also erode people’s faith in the organ donation process, impacting donors’ willingness.

Recently, the Union government had announced some policy changes aimed at facilitating organ transplant surgeries. These include elimination of the age limit of 65 for organ recipients, removal of registration fee for organ recipients and doing away with the state domicile requirement in favour of a single national organ waiting list.

Additionally, the minimum age for organ donation has been lowered to 18 to promote and encourage organ donations in the country.

“Last year, PGIMER recorded 41 deceased donations that gave second lease of life to 110 organ failure patients and restored the sight of 64 corneal blind patients, thereby, impacting 174 lives and kindling hope for thousands of waiting recipients,” said Dr Vipin Koushal, nodal officer, Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, PGIMER.