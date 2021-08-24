Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Scattered rain to continue in Chandigarh: IMD
IMD officials said it was unlikely to rain throughout the day in the city as was recorded on August 22. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Scattered rain to continue in Chandigarh: IMD

The likelihood of rain is also likely to decline in the city till the end of the month, with temperatures to soar by 2-3 degrees during this period
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:48 AM IST

After trace rainfall on Monday, the city is likely to experience only scattered showers in the next couple of days as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Thereafter, the likelihood of rain is likely to decline in the city till the end of the month.

Speaking about this, IMD officials said, “Chances of rain up to 20mm will continue, however, it is unlikely to rain throughout the day as recorded on August 22. Rain for only a couple of hours can be expected.” Temperatures are also likely to soar by 2-3 degrees during this period.

The maximum temperature went up from 31.7 degrees on Sunday to 33 degrees on Monday. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature went down from 25.8 degrees on Sunday to 25 degrees on Monday.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35 degrees to 37 degrees, while the minimum temperature will remain around 26 degrees.

