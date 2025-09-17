School games: Ludhiana-1 zone boys win kho-kho finals

The third phase of 69th District School Games for the session 2025-26 concluded on Tuesday, in which the games were played across various venues in the district. The last day witnessed kho-kho matches in the under-14 category for both boys and girls at the School of Eminence, Jawahar Nagar. Kho-kho players in action during the 69th district-level school games in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The finals attracted the presence of senior officials, including district education officer (secondary) Dimple Madan, deputy DEO (secondary) Amandeep Singh, sports coordinator Kulveer Singh, principals Vishwakirat Kaur and Gurjant Singh, along with lecturer Ajit Pal Singh. Their presence boosted the morale of the young athletes, who gave their best on the field.

In the boys’ category, Ludhiana-1 zone emerged as the champion after displaying remarkable teamwork and determination. PAU zone secured the second position, while Sahnewal zone finished third, followed by Khanna zone at fourth place. The girls’ matches too brought nail-biting action, with Raikot zone clinching the top spot. Jagraon zone claimed the second position, PAU zone settled for third, and Khanna zone bagged the fourth place.

The winners were honoured with medals and trophies by the District Tournament Committee, adding to the festive atmosphere at the venue.

Several physical education teachers, including Ramanpreet Kaur, Ramandeep Singh, Jeevan Jyot Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Amrik Singh, Satpal Singh, Mahinder Pal, Davinder Singh, Manpreet Kaur, Seema Rani, Rupinder Singh, Pushpinder Kaur, Parminder Singh, Ramanjit Kaur, Manjit Kaur, Palwinder Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Satnam Singh, and Bhupinder Singh, were also present, ensuring smooth conduct of the event and encouraging the players.