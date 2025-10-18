School parkings see low response as Chandigarh markets gear up for Dhanteras

Even as 22 major city markets have been allotted nearby schools and colleges as extra parking to handle the festival rush, the response has been lacklustre. Many shoppers remain unaware of these arrangements, while markets continue to face bumper-to-bumper traffic, which is expected to increase further with Dhanteras on Saturday and Diwali on Monday.

The Sector 19 Government Model Senior Secondary School is one of the more popular parkings, as it is situated right next to the market. School officials explained that some shoppers invariably end up parking here. In contrast, schools located farther from markets have seen very few vehicles.

With Dhanteras approaching, the school parking in Sector 19 had only around four vehicles in the early evening, although guards said more are expected later.

In markets like Sector 40, the designated schools are far from the market, which has discouraged shoppers from using them.

UT director of school education, Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar, said the UT traffic police had requested schools to open their lots for parking. School officials, however, manage security themselves.

“Proper signages informing shoppers about these parking lots are largely missing. For Dhanteras, the school parking lots will open from morning, unlike previous years when they opened only after school hours,” said Brar.

Chairperson of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, Charanjiv Singh, hat the scheme had been a boon for the shopkeepers especially during the peak hours in chock-a-block markets like Sectors 18, 19 and 20. “Sector 21 has not been included in the list of school parkings this year. We will write to the authorities to include such sectors from next year onwards,” he added.

The school parking lots will remain open till October 21.

The traffic police have advised shoppers to try walking to markets, avoid peak hours, carpool where possible and not park on roads as vehicles can be towed. In such cases, they can call the emergency number 112 or the traffic helpline 1073.

Designated school parkings

Sector 8 market: Government Model High School, Sector 8-B

Sector 15 market Government Model Senior Secondary School near Gurdwara Sahib

Sector 22 market: Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22-A (park in front) and Government Model High School, Sector 22-C

Sector 35 market: Government Model High School, Sector 35-D and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35-C

Sector 46 market: Government College, Sector 46 and Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 46-D