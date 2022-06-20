Scientific advancements in focus at PSCST’s Vigyan Utsav
To commemorate 75 years of progressive India as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST) celebrated Vigyan Utsav showcasing the state’s strengths in basic sciences.
PSCST executive director Jatinder Kaur Arora spoke about the several role models who had roots in Punjab and made significant contributions in the field of science and nation building and providing opportunities for students and researchers.
Speakers including IIT Ropar’s Javed N Agrewala, Central University of Punjab’s Felix Bast, Panjab University’s Lokesh Kumar; Indian Institute of Science Education and Research’s Amit Kulshreshta and Institute of Nano Science and Technology’s Ashish Pal provided insights about potential of domains of physics, chemistry, biology, botany and mathematics and their journey to application and technology breakthroughs and accomplishments that paved way for infinite opportunities.
The event was attended by more than 300 researchers, teachers and students from across the state.
