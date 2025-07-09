Screening panel set up to curb drug trafficking in Chandigarh

The UT administration has constituted a Screening Committee to review cases under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT NDPS), 1988, prior to detentions. The move by the Chandigarh administration aims to curb illegal trafficking of narcotic substances. Based on its assessment, the committee will forward its recommendations to the detaining authority. (HT File)

According to an official notification, the committee will be chaired by the inspector general of police (IGP), Chandigarh. Other members will include the legal advisor, superintendent of police (Crime), zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) or their representative, a representative from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The committee has been empowered to examine proposals received from various agencies and assess the seriousness of the alleged offence and the potential threat posed to public safety. Based on its assessment, the committee will forward its recommendations to the detaining authority.

The administration has clarified that the committee will meet as and when required and may also seek additional information or clarification from any agency if needed. The final decision will rest with the detaining authority, based on its satisfaction. The order has come into immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.