Scribes booked for extortion, forgery in Ambala
Ten months after they were booked for allegedly furnishing false information and creating enmity, police have registered an FIR against two journalists of a Hindi daily, under charges of extortion, forgery and others, based on a news report published on February 25.
They were identified as the newspaper’s zonal news editor, Sandeep Sharma and correspondent Sunil Brar, who were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of security agent Vikram Singh at Ambala Cantonment police station on Monday.
However, two other scribes working for the newspaper — district bureau chief Ujjwal Sharma and correspondent Pawan Kumar, have also applied for an anticipatory bail before a local court along with the duo.
Sub-inspector Vikram said in order to provide benefit to an accused booked in an attempted murder case of February, the scribes have published the news item based on false facts.
“No official version was sought for the said news that was against the evidential fact. Two days ago, I met Brar and told him not to publish such news in public interest. He asked me to arrange money through police stations, else such news will be published in the future as well,” the sub-inspector said in his statement.
The news item quoted above relates to the arrest of one Manish of Lal Kurti for allegedly attacking an elderly couple in Punjabi Mohalla on February 24. The police claimed to have arrested him near Swastik Chowk, while the newspaper published that it was rather Manish’s mother who took him to the police station for committing the crime.
In their application through advocate Rohit Jain, the petitioners have alleged that they have been “falsely implicated” due to “political pressure” as they “have exposed the corruption and wrong doings of the elected government… that has offended the officials who have got the false FIR registered…”
The plea added that due to “such unfavourable news items,” a campaign was being run on social media over the last few days to boycott the newspaper. Jain said the notice of the bail application has been issued to the police for July 15.
Superintendent of police Jashadeep Singh Randhawa said no arrest has been made and the matter is under investigation.
Speaking on behalf of the publication, Mahesh Kumar, editor, Haryana, said that they are seeking legal advice on the case.
Opposition condemns move
“This is an attempt to suppress the voice of the fourth pillar of democracy. Not only was the case registered in an arbitrary manner, raids were also made at the newspaper’s office and Brar’s residence. Why not first arrest those absconding after committing murder?,” Jain, also Haryana Congress treasurer said.
Aam Aadmi Party’s north zone convener Chitra Sarwara also condemned the development, saying, “This is a misuse of legal framework to muzzle the press. A campaign was being run on social media against the newspaper and it seems that this case is part of it.”
In September last year, Sharma and Brar were booked for an alleged error in a report related to the arrest of a purported ISI-linked terrorist by the Punjab Police in Ambala. Brar was arrested from his office and was released on regular bail, after court found no substance in the police allegations.
-
Growing whitefly infestation cause of concern: Kuldeep Dhaliwal
As the field surveys confirm infestation of the deadly whitefly in the cotton-growing belt after a gap of seven years, agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday said areas to boost the cultivation of green gram or summer moong will be reconsidered from the next year.
-
Maintain status quo: Punjab and Haryana HC in Balbir Sidhu gaushala row
A day after high drama was witnessed at the site, Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday directed the maintenance of “status quo” while hearing a petition on cancellation of the lease of the 10-acre land in Balongi where a gaushala is being run by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust. The shamlat land, belonging to the Balongi gram panchayat, was leased at the annual rate of ₹25,000 per acre.
-
After Punjab Police tip-off, 75-kg heroin seized at Gujarat’s Mundra Port
The Punjab Police in a joint operation with the ATS, Gujarat, and central agencies on Tuesday recovered 75 kg of heroin worth Rs 350 crore from a container at the Mundra Port in Gujarat. This recovery comes as a major success amid the ongoing war against drugs launched on the direction of chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
-
Mohali forest department swings into action after leopard sighting in Sector 81
Panic gripped Sector 81 and neighbouring areas on Tuesday after a leopard was spotted in the forested area near the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research and National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute Institutes. Swinging into action, the forest and wildlife departments installed cages and camera traps to catch the leopard. Divisional forest officer (DFO, wildlife) Kulraj Singh said no pugmarks have been found, but the department was taking no chances.
-
Spice of life | Life feels better with a dog by your side
When we lose a pet dog, the nostalgia stays on for a long while. The golden moments spent together with the canine keep surfacing repeatedly. As the wheels of time rolled by, ultimately, last Sunday, I called my vet friend to suggest a pup. I called up and took the address and location on WhatsApp. Then, I asked my better half to get ready for the errand.
