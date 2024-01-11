Seals broken: Ludhiana MC chief seeks report of re-opened shops

Municipal corporation commissioner Sandeep Rishi on Thursday sought a comprehensive report on the illegal buildings that re-opened after being sealed in the Model Town Area by the civic body officials. Meanwhile, in continuation of their drive against illegal buildings, the MC on Thursday sealed 33 buildings in the city. (HT Photo)

The civic body had sealed a total of 70 illegal buildings across Ludhiana, with 35 in Model Town Extension area on Wednesday. However, led by Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi, the shopkeepers in the Model Town area protested, removed seals of their shops and re-opened them.

“I have sought a report from the municipal town planner regarding the shops which are opened despite them being sealed and further course of action will be taken according to the report,” MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said.

An MC official, on the basis of anonymity, stated that a comprehensive report on the buildings that were re-opened has been compiled and will soon be submitted to higher authorities in Chandigarh, followed by additional sealing measures.

Meanwhile, in continuation of their drive against illegal buildings, the MC on Thursday sealed 33 buildings in the city.

These structures located in Zones A and C of the MC, were found to be in violation of building bylaws. MC officials said that despite previous notices to owners, illegal activities persisted, prompting the sealing action.

Zone A’s team, led by assistant town planner (ATP) MS Bedi, sealed 12 buildings in Field Ganj, Mali Ganj, and other areas. Simultaneously, Zone C’s team, led by ATP Pardeep Sehgal, sealed 21 buildings on Daba-Lohara Road, Sua road, Eastman Chowk, Gill Road, and other locations, including both commercial and industrial properties.

MC commissioner Rishi directed building branch officials to take strict action against unauthorised constructions and appealed to residents to obtain MC-approved building plans before commencing any construction work.

Commissioner Rishi affirmed that the drive against illegal constructions will continue in the coming days.