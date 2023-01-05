Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Search op launched to track down 3 men for jumping checkpoint in J&K’s Rajouri

Search op launched to track down 3 men for jumping checkpoint in J&K's Rajouri

Published on Jan 05, 2023

Additional director general of police Mukesh Singh said a terror angle is unlikely as there were no weapons or bags with them

Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel conduct a security check after the recent terror attacks at Dhangri village of Rajouri district, in Jammu on Thursday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Security forces launched a search operation after three bike-borne persons jumped a police checkpoint and fled to a forest area in Rajouri late on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said, “There were no weapons or bags with them. So, a terror angle is unlikely.”

“A motorcycle jumped a police checkpost late on Wednesday at Thalka near Nowshera after which, cops and locals chased the two-wheeler and intercepted it at some distance,” said another police officer.

Three persons riding on the motorcycle, however, left it in the middle of road and escaped, he added.

Searches have been launched, but it has been clarified that these suspects were not carrying any weapons, the cop said.

People are advised against spreading rumours regarding these people carrying weapons, he added.

Security forces are on a high alert in Rajouri after six people were killed in twin terror attacks in Dhangri village of the district.

