Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Search op to track down militants on in Budgam: Officials

Search op to track down militants on in Budgam: Officials

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 15, 2023 10:46 PM IST

Earlier in the morning, the police had said that an encounter between security forces and suspected militants started in Redbugh, Nagam

Security personnel in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. (PTI)
Security personnel in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Security forces on Sunday launched a search operation in Magam area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district after an ‘encounter’ with militants, officials said.

“A cordon and search operation is going on in Magam,” an official at the Budgam police control room said in the evening.

Earlier in the morning, the police had said that an encounter between security forces and suspected militants started in Redbugh, Nagam.

“Encounter has started at Redbugh, Magam area of #Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, “ Kashmir Zone police had said in a tweet.

3 AK assault rifles, 10 grenades among arms seized in Poonch

Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Poonch, leading to the recovery of a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives, officials said.

The hideout was busted during a joint operation by the police and army at Bahian Wali village in Surankote tehsil, they said. Three AK assault rifles, a box containing 10 grenades, a grenade thrower and some ammunition were recovered, the officials said. No one was arrested during the operation, which was still going on when the last reports were received.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out