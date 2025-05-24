Searches to track down Jaish terrorists continue in Kishtwar

Security forces scanned the Singhpora forests in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district on Friday as part of the searches to track down a group of Jaish terrorists, said officials. Army officials pay their respects to Sepoy Gaykar Sandip Pandurang at Satwari in Jammu on Friday. (HT Photo)

However, there has been no fresh contact with the terrorists, believed to be three to four in number, they added.

“More para commandos were airdropped near the site to intensify the operations,” said a senior police officer.

A soldier, Gaykar Sandip Pandurang from Karandi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, was killed and two others injured during an encounter with the terrorists on Thursday.

Pandurang was serving with the 17th Rashtriya Rifles, deployed in Kishtwar.

“The firing stopped Thursday evening and there has been no exchange of fire thereafter,” officials said.

A search operation was launched by J&K police special operations group, the army and paramilitary forces to track down the terrorists hiding in the dense forests.

White Knight Corps General Officer Commanding (GOC) Lieutenant General PK Mishra and other ranks paid tributes to sepoy Pandurang at his wreath-laying ceremony.

“In a solemn ceremony, Chief of Staff @WhiteKnight_IA paid tribute to #Braveheart Sep Gaykar Sandip Pandurang, who made the supreme sacrifice in the finest traditions of the #IndianArmy. His courage and #sacrifice will inspire generations of soldiers,” the army’s White Knight Corps said in a post on microblogging platform X.