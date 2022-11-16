Second revenue patwari of Sultanpur Lodhi suspended in last 6 days

District Collector-cum-Deputy Commissioner Kapurthala Vishesh Sarangal has issued orders to suspend Lovepreet Singh, revenue patwari of Chuharpur, Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division for dereliction of duty and negligence in maintaining revenue record. This is the second suspension of a revenue patwari of the same sub-division in the last six days.

Revenue patwari Lovepreet Singh has been suspended from government service with immediate effect under Section 4 of the Punjab Punishment and Appeal Rules, 1970. On November 11, Kuldeep Singh, a revenue patwari of Sarai Jattan was suspended for remaining absent from duty.

DC Sarangal stated that dereliction of duty by government officials/employees would not be tolerated in any case. Besides this, SDM Sultanpur Lodhi has been asked to give the additional charge of the concerned post to another revenue patwari.