Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Second revenue patwari of Sultanpur Lodhi suspended in last 6 days

Second revenue patwari of Sultanpur Lodhi suspended in last 6 days

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 16, 2022 10:41 PM IST

Orders have been issued to suspend revenue patwari Lovepreet Singh, Chuharpur Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division for dereliction of duty, negligence in maintaining revenue record

This is the second suspension of a revenue patwari of the same sub-division in the last six days. (HT file photo)
This is the second suspension of a revenue patwari of the same sub-division in the last six days. (HT file photo)
ByYashiv Bhutani, Kapurthala

District Collector-cum-Deputy Commissioner Kapurthala Vishesh Sarangal has issued orders to suspend Lovepreet Singh, revenue patwari of Chuharpur, Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division for dereliction of duty and negligence in maintaining revenue record. This is the second suspension of a revenue patwari of the same sub-division in the last six days.

Revenue patwari Lovepreet Singh has been suspended from government service with immediate effect under Section 4 of the Punjab Punishment and Appeal Rules, 1970. On November 11, Kuldeep Singh, a revenue patwari of Sarai Jattan was suspended for remaining absent from duty.

DC Sarangal stated that dereliction of duty by government officials/employees would not be tolerated in any case. Besides this, SDM Sultanpur Lodhi has been asked to give the additional charge of the concerned post to another revenue patwari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out