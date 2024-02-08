Section 144 imposed in Sonepat ahead of farmers’ protest

Ahead of Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) call to march towards Delhi on February 13, Sonepat police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of the CrPc in the district. BKU leader Abhimanyu Kohar said that they have geared up for the protest and they are visiting villages to mobilise farmers for the Delhi march. (HT Photo/representational)

The farmer outfits are planning for the march to press the Centre to accept various demands, including legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP), cancellation of cases filed during the farm stir, waiver-off farm loans and many others.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

However, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) faction led by Gurnam Singh Charuni has refused to take part in this protest.

BKU leader Abhimanyu Kohar said that they have geared up for the protest and they are visiting villages to mobilise farmers for the Delhi march.

“We will move to Jantar Mantar on February 13 and hold our protest there until our pending demands are met. The farmers from Punjab will enter Haryana from the Khanauri border in Jind, the Dabwali border in Sirsa and the Shambhu border in Ambala. This is the second part of the farmers’ protest. The government should waive -off farm loans, give a legal guarantee on MSP, implement Land Acquisition Act, 2013, government job to per family of farmers who died during farm stir and strict punishment to the accused of Lakhimpur Kheri incident,” he added.

Gurnam Singh Charuni, who was the face of the farmers’ protest during the farm stir, said that his outfit is not going to Delhi and no one has talked to him about the Delhi march.

“We believe that the farmers should send their representatives to the Assembly and Parliament so that legislation can be made with their consent. Some people are diverting from the core issues,” he added.

Sonepat police commissioner B Satheesh Balan said that Section 144 has been imposed in the district, which prohibits the assembly of five persons in one place.