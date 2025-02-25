Sector 10 firing: Role of Punjab Police officer’s son being probed

UT police are investigating the involvement of a senior Punjab Police officer’s son in a firing incident that took place at The Willow Cafe in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on February 19. Police authorities had earlier issued a lookout circular for two suspects who were accompanied by a security guard. The suspects remain at large. (HT File)

According to police sources, the pistol used in the firing is suspected to be a service weapon, though the weapon is yet to be recovered.

Police authorities had earlier issued a lookout circular for two suspects who were accompanied by a security guard. The suspects remain at large.

The firing had come to light when the cafe staff reviewed CCTV footage and reported the matter to the police. As per the written complaint by Balbir Ram, the head chef at the cafe and a resident of Badal Colony, Zirakpur, four men arrived at the cafe around 5 pm, took a table on the terrace, and ordered food and drinks. Two more men, along with a security guard, joined them later.

Around 5:35 pm, Balbir heard a loud gunshot-like sound and rushed to the terrace. He saw the security guard standing near the table while the diners remained unfazed. The guard appeared to have picked something up from the floor. Initially unaware of the incident, Balbir resumed his work.

The next day, upon reviewing CCTV footage, he discovered that one of the men, wearing a black hoodie with white star patterns and glasses, had pulled out a pistol and fired a shot into the air. The footage was handed over to the police along with the complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act, along with Sections 125 (endangering human life) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, at the Sector 3 police station.

Station House Officer Narinder Patial was not available for comments.