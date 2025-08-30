Sector 10 hand grenade blast: Court issues open non bailable warrant against another accused

(sufficient material to establish conspiracy, says court; chargesheet was filed against 5, including two absconders international terrorists) The attack was masterminded by ISI-backed Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda, of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and USA-based Happy Passia. (iStock)

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday issued an open non-bailable warrant against another accused in the Sector-10 hand grenade blast case reported last year. The warrant was issued against Shamsher Singh, alias Shera, alias Honey, after the prosecution moved an application on his behalf.

While passing the order, the court of judge Alka Malik stated, “There is sufficient evidence on record to substantiate active involvement of accused Shamsher Singh in the conspiracy of crime in question. Since, he is not responding to the notices and is not available at the given addresses of India, this request of the prosecution is allowed. Let an open dated non-bailable warrant against accused Shamsher Singh be issued.”

Police said US-based Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, along with Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda, as well as Shamsher Singh, are the absconders in the case. Passia and Rinda have already been chargesheeted by the NIA. Currently, there are three accused in custody including Rohan Masih, Vishal Masih and Abhijot Singh.

The prosecution moved an application for issuance of open dated non bailable warrant urging that during investigation sufficient material has emerged to substantiate involvement of accused Shamsher in the instant conspiracy.

The prosecution also stated that Shamsher is a close associate of co-accused Passia, who is involved in recruiting youth to collect weapons sent through cross border smuggling, conduct recces of targets and carry out firing on them.

The court also stated, “It has also been established during investigation that accused Abhijot came into contact with accused Shamsher in February-March, 2024 in Armenia. After Abhijot returned to India in June, 2024, Shamsher introduced him to Passia and on his instruction, Abhijot conducted recce of targeted retired Punjab police officer. After conducting recce on instruction of Shamsher, Abhijot collected pistol and ammunition through dead drop and along with accused Rohan Masih he came to Chandigarh in August, 2024 when they attempted to kill the targeted officer.”

It is further averred that, “It is also found in investigation that earlier Shamsher provided funds to Abhijot through UPI in addition to $200, which he had given to him when he was returning back to India in June 2024. It is further claimed on behalf of prosecution that after revelation of the role of Shamsher in the instant case, notice under Section 35 (3) of BNSS, 2023 were issued to him for joining investigation, but service could not be effected, as he was not available at his respective addresses. Rather, it has been reported from the village head that he is absconding from the village for the last two-three years.”

“Therefore, to facilitate initiation of coercive proceedings against the accused, it is imperative that an open dated non-bailable warrant should be issued against him,” said the prosecution.

In the order, the court stated that the disclosure statement of accused Abhijot detailing the role of Shamsher was seen and signed. Notice sent under Section 35 (3) of BNSS, 2023 seen and signed.

The attack was masterminded by ISI-backed Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda, of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and USA-based Happy Passia.

The grenade was thrown at house number 575 in Sector 10, which belongs to 100-year-old KK Malhotra, who had retired as the principal of an institute in Himachal Pradesh.