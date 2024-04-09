Security beefed up for Navratri fair, 750 cops to keep vigil at Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula

As many as 750 police personnel will be deployed on duty during the Navratri fair at Mansa Devi temple from Tuesday to April 17. Deputy commissioner of police Himadri Kaushik had appealed to the residents to report to police immediately on toll-free number 112 if they notice any suspicious person or item during the Navratri fair in Panchkula. (HT file photo for representation)

As per Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) and Mata Mansa Devi shrine board chief administrator Sushil Sarwan police checkpoints will be set up at 13 places, a control room will be set up on the fair premises and five police patrolling parties have been deployed.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Himadri Kaushik had appealed to the residents to report to police immediately on toll-free number 112 if they notice any suspicious person or item. She also urged the devotees to be extra vigilant and not let their children go out of their sight and reach.

The fair site has been divided into three zones and a duty magistrate has been appointed in each zone. Parking arrangements have been made at six places. Sarwan directed that during the fair, uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply should be ensured at Mansa Devi temple, Kali Mata temple and Chandi Mata temple.

Sarwan said the board had made proper arrangements for senior citizens, pregnant women and disabled people.

A team of doctors will be deployed round-the-clock in shifts. Apart from this, one ambulance each will be stationed near the temple and the dispensary. Besides, medical camps should also be organised by AYUSH and National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA).

Public health engineering department will ensure proper arrangements for clean drinking water. It will be taking samples every morning and evening, and sent for testing. The food safety officers will take samples and send them for testing to ensure the quality of langar and prasad.

​CITCO hotels announce special Navratri thalis

Chandigarh Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO) hotels have announced special Navratri thalis for guests to indulge in. The festivities will take place from Tuesday to April 17. At Hotel Mountview, the “thali” is priced at ₹500, at Hotel Shivalikview it is for ₹400, at Hotel Parkview and Chef Lakeview the “thali” will be offered at ₹275.