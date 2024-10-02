Security beefed up in Katra as Navratras begin today

Security has been tightened in Katra and at the three-peaked cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta hills for the nine-day-long Navratra festival that begins Thursday. Security has been tightened in Katra and at the three-peaked cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta hills for the nine-day-long Navratra festival that begins Thursday. (HT Photo)

Anshul Garg, chief executive officer (CEO), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), also chaired a comprehensive review meeting with security agencies and the local authorities.

During Navratras, the three-peaked shrine witnesses a huge influx of pilgrims. According to rough estimates, the base camp of Katra records a footfall of around 40,000 pilgrims on a daily basis during the nine-day-long festival.

The meeting aimed at assessing the critical areas like security and operational preparedness for ensuring a seamless pilgrimage experience during the Navratras especially against the backdrop of a spurt in terror attacks in the Jammu region since June this year.

Lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha had visited the holy shrine on September 27 to review operational preparedness and security measures in the shrine area. Following his directions, the CEO stressed the importance of collaborative efforts among stakeholders, anticipating a significant influx of devotees.

The CEO highlighted essential security measures, including the replacement of RFID cards with new ones for enhanced security and mandatory RFID registration for all pilgrims. To facilitate smooth registration, eight registration counters will be operational for pilgrims arriving by train at Katra with an aim to ensure a seamless and secure pilgrimage experience for devotees, he said.

He also instructed thorough frisking and verification at all entry points alongside a detailed census of pony porters to mitigate security risks. He emphasised the importance of robust crowd management; fire safety and disaster preparedness measures directing the concerned quarters to monitor vulnerable areas and conduct joint patrolling. Additionally, he issued directives for the smooth regulation of vehicle movement, improved sanitation, drinking water supplies and enhanced lighting on the track and Katra. Special attention was called to resolving traffic issues caused by unauthorised parking with plans for a special drive to tow away such vehicles.

Security agencies presented a detailed action plan, including the deployment of drones and use of CCTV cameras for real-time monitoring besides deployment of additional security forces and quick response teams. It was informed to the chair that a multi-tier security grid comprising the police and paramilitary forces will be in place to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the yatra. The meeting concluded with clear instructions to ensure hassle-free pilgrimage experience for all devotees during the festival.