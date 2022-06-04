Security beefed up in Panchkula for Union home minister’s visit

To ensure foolproof security of Union minister of home affairs Amit Shah, who will be in Panchkula on Saturday as the chief guest during the launch of the Khelo India Youth Games, one company of Black Spot Commandos will be posted. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has also been imposed here by DCP, Panchkula.

No unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be allowed in Panchkula. The restrictions will start four hours before arrival of the Union home minister and will remain intact till one hour after his departure.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union minister of youth affairs and sports Anurag Singh Thakur, minister of state for youth affairs and sports Nisith Pramanik, and Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh will also attend the opening ceremony. Besides them, other dignitaries from Haryana will also be present.

Unlike the previous editions, where the Youth Games were held in two age categories, this one will have only the Under-18 players competing for the honours.

“The Covid-19 restrictions and SOPs will be followed during the Games and arrangements will be made by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for dope test, etc for the players,” the authorities said.