Security beefed up in Panchkula for Union home minister’s visit
To ensure foolproof security of Union minister of home affairs Amit Shah, who will be in Panchkula on Saturday as the chief guest during the launch of the Khelo India Youth Games, one company of Black Spot Commandos will be posted. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has also been imposed here by DCP, Panchkula.
No unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be allowed in Panchkula. The restrictions will start four hours before arrival of the Union home minister and will remain intact till one hour after his departure.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union minister of youth affairs and sports Anurag Singh Thakur, minister of state for youth affairs and sports Nisith Pramanik, and Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh will also attend the opening ceremony. Besides them, other dignitaries from Haryana will also be present.
Unlike the previous editions, where the Youth Games were held in two age categories, this one will have only the Under-18 players competing for the honours.
“The Covid-19 restrictions and SOPs will be followed during the Games and arrangements will be made by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for dope test, etc for the players,” the authorities said.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
