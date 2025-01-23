Security beefed up in Punjab ahead of Republic Day

Special director general of police (DGP), law and order, Arpit Shukla, on Wednesday reviewed security arrangements in Jalandhar ahead of Republic Day. Punjab Police is making continuous efforts to prevent the cross-border smuggling of drones, weapons, and drugs. (HT File)

Shukla stated that extensive security operations have been launched, focusing on heightened surveillance in crowded areas, including markets and malls.

During his visit to Gurrah Mandi, a local market, he interacted with kite vendors, urging them to refrain from selling Chinese plastic kite strings and to comply with safety regulations. He also encouraged shopkeepers to report any illegal sale of strings or use of manjha, warning that strict action would be taken against violators.

Meanwhile, in Amritsar, additional director general of police (ADGP), law and order, Surinderpal Singh Parmar, conducted a comprehensive review of security arrangements across police stations, hi-tech checkpoints, and critical locations.

Parmar directed officials to deploy additional forces and modern equipment for ‘nakabandi’ and anti-sabotage operations.

He assured that Punjab Police is making continuous efforts to prevent the cross-border smuggling of drones, weapons, and drugs.

Dismissing terror concerns, Parmar confirmed that enhanced security measures are in place, including routine and special inspections at markets, bus stands, railway stations, and other public spaces.