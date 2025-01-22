Security beefed up in Valley ahead of Republic Day

High level security arrangements are in place across Kashmir ahead of Republic Day celebrations. This time officials are expecting a good crowd in Srinagar and arrangements have been made to accommodate the crowd. (Representational image)

The two main functions of the Republic Day will be held in Jammu and Srinagar. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha will hoist the National flag in Jammu at MA stadium. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah will be the chief guest. in Kashmir the Republic Day function will be held at the Bakshi stadium here and security barricades have been erected at both the gates of the stadium in the north and the south side

The security was tight in the summer capital Srinagar with security forces deployed at sensitive places of the capital.

“There is a lot of activity from a security point of view at important and sensitive places of the capital. There was an enhanced presence of police and CRPF on the roads,” said Jan Mohammad, a shopkeeper Lal Chowk.

This time officials are expecting a good crowd in Srinagar and arrangements have been made to accommodate the crowd.

“Multi level security arrangements have been made at the Bakshi stadium so that people who are participating in the function won’t face any problems,” said inspector general of police Vidhi Kumar Birdhi.

The night vigil has been increased at the sensitive locations and drones are keeping an eye on the movement of the people. Night domination at the sensitive places have also been enhanced.

Meanwhile BJP leaders organised Trianga rallies at different places in the Valley.