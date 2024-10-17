Menu Explore
Security forces conduct search operations in J&K’s Poonch, Rajouri

ByPress Trust of India
Oct 17, 2024 03:50 PM IST

Joint search operation underway at Mohri Shahstar in Gursai top area of Poonch district and at Kundan in adjoining Rajouri district following information about the presence of terrorists.

Security forces have launched a massive search operation to track down terrorists at different places in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Security forces have launched a massive search operation to track down terrorists at different places in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. (Representational photo)
Security forces have launched a massive search operation to track down terrorists at different places in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. (Representational photo)

The officials said police and army launched a joint search operation at Mohri Shahstar in Gursai top area of Poonch district on Wednesday night following information about the presence of terrorists.

Security forces challenged the terrorists moving towards the forest, leading to a brief encounter, they said.

Reinforcements were rushed and a search operation is underway to track down the terrorists, the officials said, adding security forces have deployed drones and sniffer dogs, while a helicopter was also seen hovering over the forest area this morning.

In nearby Rajouri district, the officials said security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kundan and adjoining villages in Shadra Sharief area following information about movement of three suspected terrorists early on Thursday.

The search operation was on when last reports were received but there was no contact with the terrorists so far, they said.

Meanwhile, the general officer commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva visited Doda and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness in the hill district that has witnessed several terror incidents in the recent past.

Lt Gen Sachdeva along with the GOC of the Counter-Insurgency Force Delta visited Sohanda in Doda sector to review the situation, the White-Knight Corps posted on X.

