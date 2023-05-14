Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J&K’s Anantnag

Security officials on Sunday said that an encounter which erupted between security forces and militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district ended without any major outcome. Security personnel patrol the area where an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Andwan Sagam, in Anantnag on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO)

Kashmir Zone Police, in a tweet in the morning, said that an encounter started at Andwan Sagam area of Kokernag in Anantnag. “Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” it said. However, in the evening, police and CRPF officials said that the operation ended without any outcome. “The encounter has ended,” said a police officer of Kokernag police station without mentioning whether the militants escaped or not. He said that they have busted a hideout near the encounter site.

A CRPF officer said that their men had accompanied police in a cordon and search operation after inputs about the presence of militants in a forest area in Anantnag. “A hideout was found in the area in which there were eatables and blankets, nothing else,” the officer said. “The searches are still continuing,” he said.

On Saturday, the army claimed to have foiled an attempt to disrupt the G20 summit and create disturbance in the Kashmir valley by stopping an infiltration bid on the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Uri sector.

In the past two weeks, army and police in joint operations have killed five militants in north Kashmir. On May 6, a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant from Kulgam was killed in Karhama village in Baramulla district. On May 4, two militants from south Kashmir were killed in another shoot out with security forces in Baramulla. Both the slain militants were locals belonging to south Kashmir’s Shopian. They had joined militant ranks in March. Two infiltrators were also gunned down near the LoC at Machil sector on May 3.

On May 7, security forces said to have averted a major tragedy by recovering and destroying a 6-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the disclosure of a militant associate in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.