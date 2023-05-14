Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J&K’s Anantnag

Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J&K’s Anantnag

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
May 14, 2023 10:42 PM IST

Security officials on Sunday said that an encounter which erupted between security forces and militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district ended without any major outcome.

Security officials on Sunday said that an encounter which erupted between security forces and militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district ended without any major outcome.

Security personnel patrol the area where an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Andwan Sagam, in Anantnag on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO)
Security personnel patrol the area where an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Andwan Sagam, in Anantnag on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO)

Kashmir Zone Police, in a tweet in the morning, said that an encounter started at Andwan Sagam area of Kokernag in Anantnag. “Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” it said. However, in the evening, police and CRPF officials said that the operation ended without any outcome. “The encounter has ended,” said a police officer of Kokernag police station without mentioning whether the militants escaped or not. He said that they have busted a hideout near the encounter site.

A CRPF officer said that their men had accompanied police in a cordon and search operation after inputs about the presence of militants in a forest area in Anantnag. “A hideout was found in the area in which there were eatables and blankets, nothing else,” the officer said. “The searches are still continuing,” he said.

On Saturday, the army claimed to have foiled an attempt to disrupt the G20 summit and create disturbance in the Kashmir valley by stopping an infiltration bid on the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Uri sector.

In the past two weeks, army and police in joint operations have killed five militants in north Kashmir. On May 6, a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant from Kulgam was killed in Karhama village in Baramulla district. On May 4, two militants from south Kashmir were killed in another shoot out with security forces in Baramulla. Both the slain militants were locals belonging to south Kashmir’s Shopian. They had joined militant ranks in March. Two infiltrators were also gunned down near the LoC at Machil sector on May 3.

On May 7, security forces said to have averted a major tragedy by recovering and destroying a 6-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the disclosure of a militant associate in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
encounter kashmir
encounter kashmir
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out