Security of Amarnath pilgrims is responsibility of Kashmiris: Mehbooba

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday put the onus of security of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims on locals emphasising that it was the collective responsibility of Kashmiris in ensuring a peaceful and secure pilgrimage. People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti addresses local businessmen, taxi drivers, hoteliers, pony walas and civil society members, at Pahalgam in Anantnag on Tuesday. (ANI)

The former J&K chief minister was in Pahalgam where she addressed a gathering of local business people, taxi drivers, hoteliers, pony walas and civil society members.

“People here have carried yatris on their shoulders. The people of Pahalgam are the one keeping alive Ganga-Yamuna composite culture,” she said and urged them to protect the yatris at any cost.

“This is your responsibility irrespective of how many military or security forces are here,” she said. “This is your responsibility, and that of the pony wala , the shop keeper , the labourer, the hotelier or the youth,” she said.

The annual Hindu pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas is commencing from July 3 this year. Pahalgam is one of the two base camps of the yatra and authorities have charted out elaborate security measures for the safety of incoming pilgrims.

Mufti sought an oath from the people present to protect the incoming pilgrims. “Do you assure me and raise your hands and take oath that we will protect the Amarnath yatra pilgrims,” she said as people shouted in affirmative. “More than army, forces or police, you have to protect them,” she said.

Mufti also urged chief minister Omar Abdullah and the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha to take swift action to reopen popular tourist destinations such as Chandanwari, Aru Valley, Betab Valley, and other parks in Pahalgam and questioned the delay in their opening. “I want to ask CM Omar, no one stops you from giving jobs to retired people or transferring officers as you wish. If you can exercise your authority freely in these matters, why can’t you ensure these parks are opened for the public?”.

Later while talking to reporters, Mufti said that the situation changed in Kashmir after the attack in Baisaran.

“Tourism halted suddenly and due to that, 10,000 horse owners of Pahalgam, the local hoteliers, shopkeepers, taxi drivers, auto drivers and sumo drivers are in terrible condition,” she said.

She said that she was in Pahalgam to talk to her party workers who live on the route to Amarnath shrine. “I told them that the locals of Pahalgam have to protect the Amarnath Yatra. After that, people’s trust will be reinstated and tourism will begin again,” she said.