Security tightened across Punjab ahead of R-Day; 6k additional police deployed

Security has been beefed up across the state ahead of Republic Day, with around 6,000 additional police personnel deployed to maintain vigil over anti-social elements and conduct special operations. Director general of police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, has directed commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to ensure foolproof security arrangements in their respective jurisdictions. He has also instructed all station house officers (SHOs) and gazetted officers to remain in the field till the culmination of Republic Day celebrations. (HT File)

Director general of police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, has directed commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to ensure foolproof security arrangements in their respective jurisdictions. He has also instructed all station house officers (SHOs) and gazetted officers to remain in the field till the culmination of Republic Day celebrations.

Sharing details, special director general of police (Special DGP) law and order Arpit Shukla said that under the ongoing campaign “Gangster Te Vaar”, extensive checking of vehicles and suspicious persons is being carried out across the state. Police teams in all districts are also conducting thorough checks of hotels and sarais in their respective areas, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police continued its anti-drug drive “Yudh Nashian Virudh” for the 329th consecutive day. On Saturday, 58 drug smugglers were arrested, and 400 grams of heroin, 15 kg of poppy husk, 505 intoxicant tablets and capsules, and ₹8,940 in drug money were recovered from their possession.

With these arrests, the total number of drug smugglers apprehended has reached 46,353 in the past 329 days. As part of the de-addiction initiative, Punjab Police also persuaded 41 individuals to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment on Saturday.