Seeking 7th UGC pay scales, HPU teachers boycott work
Teachers of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, on Tuesday stopped their participation in academic and non-academic work after the state government failed to meet their demand to implement the 7th UGC pay scales for the teachers of universities and colleges.
Joginder Saklani, the general secretary of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of All Universities and College Teachers, said that chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced from a public platform on June 8 regarding the imminent release of UGC scales for teachers but nothing concrete has emerged out of it. The teachers’ union had deferred their agitation after the chief minister’s assurance.
The members of the JAC also met the CM at his residence on June 16 and were given the assurance that a high-powered committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary will look into the matter and will submit a memorandum to the cabinet for the final approval.
“It is highly regrettable that nothing of the sort happened in the last cabinet meet, as the committee did not submit its report,” said Saklani, adding it was a matter of grave concern that this important issue is being dragged unnecessarily to various committees.
“What is most disheartening and appalling is that all the states have given UGC pay scales to their university and college teachers except Himachal Pradesh,” he said.
“The Punjab CM has announced the UGC pay scales for their teachers in the recent budget speech. Now, Himachal Pradesh is the only state in India that is yet to implement the UGC pay scales. In spite of repeated requests and entreaties, the state government failed to list any reason for the inordinate delay in implementing the UGC pay scales,” he added.
The JAC threatened to intensify the protest if their demand is not met saying all the college teachers will join this protest in July after the summer vacations are over. Thereafter, the college teachers will ensure complete “education bandh” in all colleges.
The members of the JAC were unanimous of the opinion that not just the government, but even the university authorities are not serious about the future of the students as the results of the UG classes are sure to be delayed due to the ongoing protest of the teachers.
College teachers have not been evaluating the scripts for the final exams of UG classes since May 12.
The teachers’ union requested the state government to resolve the genuine issues of the university and college teachers without any further delay.
-
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
-
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
-
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
-
Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
-
Telangana health minister lauds PGIMER’s healthcare practices
Telengana's health minister Thanneeru Harish Rao on Wednesday commended Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research as a “centre of excellence” during his visit to the institute. He conducted a meeting with senior officials of the institute, including director Vivek Lal, dean (academics) GD Puri, deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan among others. The minister was accompanied by Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, director Dr K Manohar and Neetu Prasad.
