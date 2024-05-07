Sell-out MLAs biggest culprits: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said “sellout” MLAs were the biggest culprits of the public as they added unnecessary burden by forcing elections before accusing them of hurting public sentiments. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during an election campaign at Nadaun in Hamirpur district. (HT Photo)

Sukhu, while addressing public meetings in Nadaun, his home constituency, said, “The question is not about the chair of the government, the CM or the minister, but about the disrespect of the public vote.”

“In the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, such a voice should be spread across the state so that the BJP, which is trying to topple the government on the basis of money power, should learn a lesson,” he added.

Canvassing for Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate from Hamirpur, Satpal Raizada. Striking an emotional chord, he said, “The people of Nadaun always stood with me. The plant you planted has become a tree, now it is time to eat its fruits. The people of Nadaun are members of my family. Vote as much as possible for Congress candidate Satpal Raizada in the Lok Sabha elections on June 1. After the election results, the message should be sent that Congress has got a big lead from the Chief Minister’s area.

Taking a dig at sitting Hamirpur MP and BJP candidate Anurag Thakur, Sukhu said, “He did not stand with the affected people at the time of the disaster. He lies about Jol Sappar Medical College, I have got it approved, not him.”

“Along with the medical college, the Congress government is also going to open a cancer hospital. A budget of ₹5 crore has been released. An international indoor stadium is being built in Nadaun at a cost of ₹100 crore, in which 6-7 sports can be played. Dozens of youth will get employment and the young generation will be saved from drugs,” he added.

The CM said the budget has been released to improve the roads of Nadaun, adding, “The face of all IPH schemes will change in six months. There will be no water problem during summer. The Congress government has created 22 thousand government jobs in 15 months,” he said.

Shimla Congress’ leader Vikramaditya Singh while canvassing for the party’s Shimla Lok Sabha candidate Vinod Sultanpuri, said Shimla rural has emerged as a model of development, adding that his father, six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh, had entrusted him with the responsibility of development and he was fulfilling it with full devotion. “Even though he is no longer among us, his blessings and guide us,” he added.htc

Dharamshala BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut on Monday said the public will give a befitting reply to those who are talking about making a dent the party’s chances in Seraj, the home constituency of former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. Ranaut, and Thakur, held a roadshow in Seraj, lashing out at Congress‘ candidate Vikramaditya Singh, saying he has insulted the people of Seraj.htc