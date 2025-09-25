Senior artist collapse on stage during Ramlila performance in Chamba

A senior stage artist died following a cardiac arrest while performing in a Ramleela in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba on Tuesday night, said officials. As a mark of respect to the departed soul, the Ramleela Club decided to postpone all scheduled events for the next few days. (File)

Amresh Mahajan, 73, alias Shibu Bhai, who was playing the role of Lord Rama’s father, Raja Dasharatha, suffered a heart attack and collapsed on the throne erected on the stage.

He was rushed to Chamba Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.

Amresh Mahajan had been performing Ramleela for 50 years. He was known as Shibu Bhai. He was associated with the Shri Ramlila Club. A native of Chamba, Amrish Kumar had been a pillar of the Ramleela tradition for over five decades, captivating audiences year after year with his powerful portrayals of characters like Dashrath and Ravana.

Sudesh Mahajan, member of the Ramlila Club, Chamba, described this as a very tragic incident. He said, “Shibu Bhai was a pride of the Ramlila stage and a senior artist of their club. His body will be handed over to his family after a postmortem today.”