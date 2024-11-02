Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana passes away at 59

Swarms of people including chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday poured in to bid adieu to senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and sitting MLA from the Nagrota Assembly constituency, Devender Singh Rana, who passed away at a private hospital in Haryana’s Faridabad on Thursday after a prolonged battle with an illness. Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana (File)

Rana, 59, is survived by his wife, Gunjan Rana, daughters Devyani and Ketki and son Adhiraj Singh besides his elder brother and Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

The mortal remains of the late leader were consigned to flames at Shastri Nagar cremation ground here around 5.30 pm with full state honours.

Abdullah, Jitendra Singh, most of BJP’s 28 MLAs, party MP Jugal Kishore, politicians from across party lines and people from all walks of life were present at the cremation.

A close confidante of Abdullah who later parted ways with the National Conference, Rana built a multi-crore business in the automobile industry and went on to become a media baron before transitioning into politics. Rana was a strong voice for the Jammu region’s Dogra community. The 59-year-old had recently been elected to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly from Nagrota. He had won the seat on an NC ticket after countering the Modi wave in 2014.

Expressing shock over Rana’s demise, Abdullah wrote to X, “The terrible news from late last night isn’t really sinking in. I know the last few years have been marked by our differences Devender but I prefer to focus on the fun times we shared together, the excellent work we did together & the memories. You have been taken from us all too soon & will be missed. May your soul rest in peace now DSR. My heart goes out to your family as I struggle to find the words to convey my condolences to them.”

The CM and deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary had earlier visited Rana’s Gandhi Nagar home.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on ‘X’ expressed shock over his death, saying he played a noteworthy role in making the BJP stronger in Jammu and Kashmir. “Shri Devender Singh Rana Ji’s untimely demise is shocking. He was a veteran leader, who worked diligently towards Jammu and Kashmir’s progress. He had just won the Assembly polls and had also played a noteworthy role in making the BJP stronger in J&K. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” the PM wrote in his post.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti also expressed her condolences to the family, saying, “Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Devender Rana ji. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

President of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee also Tariq Hameed Karra wrote a lengthy obituary for Rana on ‘X’ BJP’s local unit chief Ravinder Raina, meanwhile, wrote, “I am shocked and deeply pained to hear the extremely sad news of the sudden demise of my best friend Shri Devendra Rana ji. Shri Rana ji was known as the strong voice of Jammu. His demise has caused irreparable loss to the entire Jammu and Kashmir. May God grant salvation to the departed soul.”

Union home minister Amit Shah also expressed his grief and offered his condolences to the bereaved family on X. “I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of senior Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader and MLA from Nagrota Assembly Devendra Singh Rana ji. Devendra ji, who was always dedicated to the peace and development of Jammu and Kashmir and the interests of the people, made an invaluable contribution to the progress of the region. His demise is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. I express my condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti Shanti,” Shah wrote.

BJP national president and union minister JP Nadda, meanwhile, said, “Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of senior BJP leader and MLA from Nagrota, Shri Devender Singh Rana ji. His dedication to public service and contributions towards the development of the people of Jammu & Kashmir will be remembered. His departure is an irreparable loss to the party. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti!”

Jitendra Singh had earlier rushed to his younger brother’s house at Gandhi Nagar and took to Facebook to relay the information saying, “Untimely demise of my brother Sh Devender Singh Rana is a deep personal loss, which is not only irreparable and painful, but the void created will continue to haunt me for the rest of my life. I sincerely thank all those standing by me and the family in these testing times”.

The businessman-turned-politician was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Haryana’s Faridabad, a senior BJP leader said.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has also expressed his grief over Rana’s demise. “I am deeply grieved to learn of the untimely demise of Shri Devender Singh Rana Ji. In his passing away, we have lost a patriotic & widely respected leader, who was committed to well-being of the people of J&K. I extend my deepest condolences to his family & friends. Om Shanti,” Sinha wrote on X.