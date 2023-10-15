News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Senior BJP leader lands in soup over ‘opium’ remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Senior BJP leader lands in soup over ‘opium’ remarks against Rahul Gandhi

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Oct 15, 2023 07:00 AM IST

BJP leader alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi consumed opium with truck drivers.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former education minister Ram Bilas Sharma landed in a controversy after he alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met truck drivers to consume opium, while addressing a press conference in Hisar on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi on May 23 travelled in a truck from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the problems faced by the truck drivers.(PTI)
Rahul Gandhi on May 23 travelled in a truck from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the problems faced by the truck drivers.(PTI)

When the reporters asked him that all “truck drivers consume opium”, he replied, “I had not stated that Rahul Gandhi consumes opium but I said he consumed Kheni (pan masala) with them.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The former education minister also took a jibe at the Punjab government and accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of not following the Supreme Court’s direction in constructing the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal. He also slammed the Congress for not constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during their tenure.

On a question on senior party leader Birender Singh’s ultimatum of leaving the BJP if its continued alliance with Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Sharma said Birender had stayed in Congress for 40 years but if any leader who comes from another party leaves the BJP, that leader has to face many things.

“Birender can ask Navjot Singh Sidhu whether he is happy or not after leaving the BJP,” he added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out